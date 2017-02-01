Sushma Swaraj Assures Help To Student Admitted In Georgia Hospital

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today assured all possible help to an Indian student admitted in a hospital in Georgia."I have got the report. As per medical advice, your brother cannot travel at this stage. Your mother is with him in Georgia."Her visa has expired. I have asked Indian Embassy to get her visa extended. Indian Embassy will extend all possible help," Ms Swaraj tweeted after she was approached by the student's sister.Posting the picture of her brother in the hospital, Gayathri Vijaykumar approached the minister on Twitter."Madam this is my brother who is in a ICU for past 50 days in Georgia. We need your help to bring him back to India," she said.Responding to another tweet drawing her attention towards conduct of an Indian consular officer posted in the embassy in Tanzania while dealing with an Indian student from Harvard who was mugged in the East African country, Ms Swaraj asked the name of the officer."Charanya Kannan - I have carefully gone through your write up."Just give me the name of this Officer in Indian High Commission in Tanzania," the minister said.According to Charanya, hailing from Chennai and a student at Harvard Business School, she was in Tanzania recently for a course when she got mugged.Sharing her experience through a blog on a news website, she said she was told by a consular officer at the Indian Embassy in Tanzania that "Nothing can be done. Even if you give me two crore rupees, nothing can be done."