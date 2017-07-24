Sushma Swaraj Assures Help To Indian Man Hospitalised In France

Maine @Indian_Embassy in France se kaha hai ki wo hospital mein apke bete ki poori madad kare. https://t.co/2OtF4NisBV - Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) July 24, 2017

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today assured help to an Indian national hospitalised in France with blood infection. "Maine @Indian_Embassy in France se kaha hai ki wo hospital mein apke bete ki poori madad kare (I have asked the Indian Embassy in France to ask the hospital to extend all help to him)," Ms Swaraj tweeted in response to a plea by Amrinder Singh's family, brought to her notice by Shiromani Akali Dal leader and Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee General Secretary Manjinder S Sirsa.Mr Sirsa had shared a video by family members of Amrinder Singh, "who is having tough time in France owing to health problems"."Amarinder's family wishes to travel to France to save their son's life as he is battling with blood infection," he tweeted. "The condition of Amrinder Singh is a matter of serious concern. I request to @SushmaSwaraj Ji to look into the matter sympathetically."Mr Sirsa sought visas for the family "and other necessary help at the earliest to the distressed parents"."Requesting @Indian_Embassy for support for the ailing Amrinder who has been on work visa in France and is stranded in a hospital in France," he tweeted.