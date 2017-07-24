Sushma Swaraj Assures Help To Indian Man Hospitalised In France

Mr Sirsa had shared a video by family members of Amrinder Singh, "who is having tough time in France owing to health problems".
Maine @Indian_Embassy in France se kaha hai ki wo hospital mein apke bete ki poori madad kare. https://t.co/2OtF4NisBV- Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) July 24, 2017
"Amarinder's family wishes to travel to France to save their son's life as he is battling with blood infection," he tweeted. "The condition of Amrinder Singh is a matter of serious concern. I request to @SushmaSwaraj Ji to look into the matter sympathetically."
Mr Sirsa sought visas for the family "and other necessary help at the earliest to the distressed parents".
"Requesting @Indian_Embassy for support for the ailing Amrinder who has been on work visa in France and is stranded in a hospital in France," he tweeted.