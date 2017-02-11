Sushma Swaraj Assures Help To Family Of Indian Killed In Jamaica

Talreja family - I am sorry to know about this tragedy. My heartfelt condolences. /1 @hcikingston — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) February 11, 2017

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Saturday assured help to the family of an Indian national who was shot dead during an armed robbery in Jamaica earlier this week."Talreja family - I am sorry to know about this tragedy. My heartfelt condolences," Sushma Swaraj tweeted."Indian High Commission in Jamaica will follow up this case with the police and help you in all possible manner," she said.According to reports, armed robbers entered the home of 25-year-old Rakesh Talreja, hailing from Vasai in Maharashtra, which he shared with two other Indians, in Jamaica's capital Kingston on Thursday evening.After snatching cash and cellphones from his roommates at gunpoint, they entered Mr Talreja's bedroom on the first floor of the house.After snatching his cellphone, they shot Mr Talreja in the back three times. They also shot at his roommates before fleeing from the house.Mr Talreja was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead before admission. His two roommates, who sustained injuries on their legs, are undergoing treatment at the hospital.Mr Talreja worked as a salesperson at Caribbean Jewellers in Kingston and his employer used to ask his employees to take some amount of cash home everyday to avoid theft in the shop, according to the reports.Seeking a detailed report about the incident, Sushma Swaraj directed the High Commission to "ensure best possible treatment to the injured Indian nationals and coordinate with the affected families".