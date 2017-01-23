Sushma Swaraj Assures Help For 2 Girls With Disabilities In Getting Passports

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today assured help after she was approached with a petition, signed by more than 31,000 people, regarding waiving the physical appearance requirement for two disabled girls for getting passports.Responding to the petition, Ms Swaraj tweeted, "I have gone through your Petition. We will definitely help you. Please give me your address and Phone nos. @CPVIndia."A septuagenarian couple approached the minister through Change.org saying for 40 years they have been taking care of their disabled daughters."I am 70 and my husband is 75. We don't know how much longer we can take care of them. My younger daughter R Sarvani is 90 per cent disabled and cannot move. The elder daughter R Gayathridevi is 72 per cent disabled, when she walks, she often slips and falls and needs constant assistance."Our sons are settled in the US and Canada. They would like to take care of their sisters when we cannot. Unfortunately we have not been able to apply for a passport due to my daughters' severe physical disabilities.. The nearest Passport Seva Kendra is 110 km away from our residence and my daughters have to be personally present in order to apply."Travelling by bus or train is very hard for them. Due to our old age, my husband and me are also not able to help them travel. It is our humble and earnest appeal to Swaraj and the MEA to help us get passports for our daughters without insisting their physical presence at Passport Seva Centre distantly located," the petition said.