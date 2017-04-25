Sushma Swaraj Asks Saudi Embassy Officials To Rescue Indian Woman Harassed By Her Sponsor

Updated: April 25, 2017
Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj directed embassy officials in Riyadh to rescue an Indian girl

New Delhi:  External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday asked the Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia to rescue and repatriate a woman from Hyderabad who has been allegedly facing mental and physical harassment by her sponsor there. Ms Swaraj's direction to the Indian embassy officials in Riyadh came after a media report said the woman was deceived by her agents and was now physically harassed by her sponsor.

In a series of tweets, she said, "I have asked Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia to rescue and repatriate her to India at the earliest. I have asked @ProtectorGenGOI to proceed against the agent who sent her to Saudi Arabia."

