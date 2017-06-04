Sushma Swaraj Asks Pak Man To Get Sartaj Aziz's Letter For Medical Visa

Ms Swaraj, known for extending a helping hand to people who approach her through social media, said, her sympathies are with him.

All India | | Updated: June 04, 2017 20:10 IST
Only a letter by Sartaj Aziz will enable a Pakistani national to get a medical visa

New Delhi:  External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today assured a Pakistani man medical visa for his father provided the case was recommended by the country's adviser on foreign affairs Sartaj Aziz.

Taking to twitter to present his case, Saeed Ayub said "I sold half of my assets 4 (for) my father's liver transplant from India and now no medical visa for us. Why only common man suffers."

Ms Swaraj, known for extending a helping hand to people who approach her through social media, said, her sympathies are with him. "We will give you the visa. Sartaj Aziz Sahib should recommend your case."

Only a letter of recommendation by Pakistan Foreign Affairs Advisor Sartaj Aziz will enable a Pakistani national to get a medical visa for India, the External Affairs Ministry had said recently, a condition reflective of the strained ties between the two neighbours. 

 

