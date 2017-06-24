Sushma Swaraj Asks Indian Envoy In Saudi To Help Nurse Forced Into Slavery

Known for her prompt response on social media, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj asked the Indian envoy in Saudi Arabia to help Jacintha Mendonca, a nurse hailing from Karnataka who had reportedly been forced into slavery in the Arab state.Responding to a report on Twitter, Ms Swaraj tweeted to India's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ahmad Javed, insisting him to help the nurse."Javed : Pls help rescue this lady. @IndianEmbRiyadh," Ms Swaraj tweeted.According to reports, a sponsor in Saudi Arabia demanded 24,000 Saudi Riyals (approximately over 4 Lakhs) to free her.Replying to another separate query on twitter, Ms Swaraj said that every PIO (person of Indian-origin) card has to be converted into an OCI (Overseas Citizenship of India) card, adding that it is mandatory to do so.The minister also directed the passport division of the External Affairs Ministry to resolve difficulties that were faced by a people with disabilities.The tweet came as a response to a man called Luv Kher requested the renewal of his disabled son's passport."@SushmaSwaraj @MEAIndia Kindly approve passport renewal of my divyang son (J9503328), can't visit biometrics. Appl. pending @ RPO GZB Thanks (sic)," Kher said in his tweet.Giving him a positive response, Ms Swaraj tweeted, "I have asked @CPVIndia to resolve this".