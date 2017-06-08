Sushant Singh Rajput's Raabta Has Been Cleared Of Copying Magadheera Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's Raabta has been cleared for release as per schedule on Friday

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's Raabta has been cleared for release as per schedule on Friday after the makers of Magadheera withdrew their copyright infringement case. Allu Aravind, producer of the S S Rajamouli-directed Magadheera, had gone to court seeking an injunction against the release of Raabta alleging that the film's plot and storyline had been lifted from the 2009 film. After Raabta's trailer released in April, Twitter was also quick to notice the similarities between the two films. On Wednesday, a statement released by the makers of Raabta said that their legal team "argued for over five hours in court" describing in detail several differences in the script and storylines of Raabta and Magadheera. "They pointed out that the concerns of the makers of Magadheera that the iconic 100 warriors scene has been lifted in Raabta is completely unfounded as there was no such scene either in their film or the trailer," read the statement.



Both Raabta and Magadheera, starring Ram Charan Teja, are based on the theme of reincarnation. After the trailer of Raabta released, Twitter noted how similar it seemed to the Telugu blockbuster: #RaabtaTrailer is this a remake of magadheera ??? — Azad Hussain (@music_azad) April 17, 2017

Why does Raabta reminds me of Magadheera?#RaabtaTrailer — Ken Adams (@thatmufc_guy) April 17, 2017



However, T-Series' lawyer Ankit Relan and owner Bhushan Kumar (who co-produces the film with Homi Adajania) said that on the basis of the trailer one cannot conclude that Raabta is a copy of Magadheera. Mr Relan said in a statement: "The entire suit, which has been filed at the eleventh hour despite the trailer coming out more than six weeks ago, is based on conjectures. We can't understand how a film of over 2.30 hours in duration can reasonably be compared with a trailer of around 2 minutes to jump to a conclusion of copyright infringement."



Last week, Raabta director Dinesh Vijan told news agency PTI: "Reincarnation as a genre is very popular. There have been films like Karan Arjun, Madhumati, Om Shanti Om and Magadheera. This genre has been done couple of times and now I have come into this space (of reincarnation). I am a huge fan of S S Rajamouli and his films like Baahubali and I would never copy him. There is a similarity in the genre. I am confident that not even one scene is copied from their film." In the court, the lawyers presented a list of more than 100 films on the theme of reincarnation.



Bhushan Kumar also told PTI that after he received a notice from a Hyderabad court he talked to Allu Aravind and asked him to watch Raabta to see that there are no similarities in the two films. "According to the Supreme Court, there are 20 judgements on copyright infringement and so we told them to see our film and they have not got back to us and chosen to go to court," he told PTI.



Raabta also stars Jim Sarbh while Rajkummar Rao has a cameo. Deepika Padukone will be seen in a special song appearance.



Raabta will release on June 9 along with Shruti Haasan and Rajkummar Rao's Behen Hogi Teri.



(With PTI inputs)



