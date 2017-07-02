Surgical Strike Changed World's Outlook Towards India: Amit Shah The decision to conduct the surgical strike was taken with a political will, BJP president Amit Shah said.

Share EMAIL PRINT Amit Shah said that since the surgical strike, the world's outlook towards India has changed. Panaji: BJP president Amit Shah today said the



The decision to conduct the



Speaking to a group of people in Panaji, he said Indian forces are attacked on the border "everyday and terrorists enter our territory".



"I don't say it is not happening today. It is happening today also. But when the Uri attack happened, the BJP government led by



An Army battalion headquarter in Uri was attacked by terrorists on September 18 last year in which 19 jawans were killed.



Later that month, the Army conducted surgical strike on terror launchpads in PoK.



"We told the world that India is capable of self- defence," the BJP president said. "Nobody has dared to do this except the USA."



Since the surgical strike, the world's outlook towards India has changed, he added.



BJP president Amit Shah today said the surgical strike conducted by the Army in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir last year changed the world's outlook towards India and showed the country is committed to "self-defence".The decision to conduct the surgical strike was taken with a political will, he said.Speaking to a group of people in Panaji, he said Indian forces are attacked on the border "everyday and terrorists enter our territory"."I don't say it is not happening today. It is happening today also. But when the Uri attack happened, the BJP government led by Narendra Modi took a decision," he said as he listed the Centre's achievements in the last three years.An Army battalion headquarter in Uri was attacked by terrorists on September 18 last year in which 19 jawans were killed.Later that month, the Army conducted surgical strike on terror launchpads in PoK."We told the world that India is capable of self- defence," the BJP president said. "Nobody has dared to do this except the USA."Since the surgical strike, the world's outlook towards India has changed, he added.