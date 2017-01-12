Supreme Court's Decision On Birla-Sahara Diaries 'Unfortunate': AAP

The AAP on Wednesday dubbed the Supreme Court's decision of rejecting a plea for probing the alleged payoffs to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by the Birla-Sahara groups, as "unfortunate".The Aam Admi Party (AAP), however, added that the top court is the last platform of justice and the party respects its decision."We respect Supreme Court's decision but rejecting any corruption related plea without any probe is unfortunate," AAP's Delhi convenor Dilip Pandey told IANS."With all due respect we say that Supreme Court's today's (Wednesday) decision on Sahara-Birla diaries which involves Modiji is unfortunate," he added.The Supreme Court rejected a plea for probing the alleged bribes by the Birla-Sahara groups when he was the Gujarat Chief Minister.Rejecting the plea by NGO Common Cause, the bench of Justice Arun Mishra and Justice Amitava Roy said that the evidence produced for seeking filing of an FIR against the Prime Minister and other political functionaries, including government officials, is not admissible.Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his party had been alleging that PM Modi took bribe from corporates like Birla and Sahara when he was Gujarat Chief Minister.After Mr Kejriwal, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi had also labled same allegations against Prime Minister Modi at a rally in Gujarat last month.The "Sahara diaries" is a collection of papers seized by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Income Tax department during raids on Sahara-Birla offices in 2013 and 2014.The list reportedly contained names of politicians from different parties, along with amounts paid to them as bribes and included the names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi while he was Gujarat Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit.