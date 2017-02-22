Supreme Court To Hear Plea On CBI Probe Into Kalikho Pul's Death Tomorrow

The Supreme Court would tomorrow hear the plea of the wife of former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Kalikho Pul, who had allegedly committed suicide last year, seeking a CBI probe into his death. Treating the letter written by Dangwimsai Pul as a petition, a bench of Justices Adarsh Kumar Goel and UU Lalit would deal with her plea seeking a probe into his death and the allegations levelled in a purported suicide note of the former Chief Minister.The matter has been listed for hearing before the two- judge bench tomorrow.In an appeal to the Chief Justice of India, a copy of which she made public at a press conference here last week, Dangwimsai Pul had said "it is essential that an FIR be registered on the basis of the allegations contained in it (suicide note) and the case be investigated by the CBI since the primary allegations are of corruption of judges at the highest level."She had also alleged that her family was getting threats and she was advised not to hold the press conference in which she made the late chief minister's suicide note public."Ever since the (suicide) note surfaced in the media, my family including myself, my children and relatives have been subjected to various threats from different quarters," she has claimed.Mr Pul's body was found hanging on August 9 last year in the official residence of the Chief Minister at Itanagar.After months of intense political developments, Mr Pul had taken over the reins of Arunachal Pradesh on February 19, 2016 for a brief period but had to relinquish the job following a Supreme Court order in July."We want a free and fair probe in this case (into his death) and action according to law against those who are guilty of corruption," Ms Dangwimsai had said at the press conference.