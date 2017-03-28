Supreme Court Slaps Fine On Man For Filing Case Against Sitting Judges

The Supreme Court slapped a fine of Rs one lakh on Monday on a petitioner for filing a plea against two sitting top court judges who had earlier decided his case.A bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar imposed costs on Rashid Ali Saudagar and asked him to deposit it within four week in the apex court registry which would route it to the National Legal Services Authority.The petitioner had arrayed as party the judges, who had passed the verdict on his earlier plea, in the petition challenging the order."In the pleadings now, the applicant has impleaded by name two sitting judges of the Supreme Court. These judges have nothing to do with the controversy raised by the applicant who has prayed for appropriate writ order seeking a direction for imposing criminal sanction against the judges...," the bench, also comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and S K Kaul, said."We are of the view that the registry was fully justified in dismissing the appeal against the order passed by the judges," the bench said while dismissing his plea and imposing costs of Rs one lakh on the petitioner.