Supreme Court Restrains Lawyer From Practising For A Month

The Supreme Court today restrained a lawyer from practicing as an Advocate On Record (AOR) for a month.A bench headed by Chief Justice JS Khehar passed the verdict against the lawyer for allegedly casting aspersions on the Supreme Court Registry in listing of a case."We are not inclined to proceed with contempt notice but the contemnor is not allowed to practise for a month as an AOR," the bench, also comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and SK Kaul, said.The lawyer had made the allegations against the Supreme Court Registry in listing of a case.Advocate Mohit Chaudhary on April 7 had mentioned the matter before a bench headed by the Chief Justice of India and alleged that it was directed to be listed on that day itself but in a "manipulated way", it was listed before a special bench.The lawyer had on April 7 told the bench that the matter was to be listed before a regular bench but the registry had listed it before a special bench for which there was no need.Mr Chaudhary was appearing for a firm in a slum redevelopment case and his matter was listed on April 7 before a special bench of Justices Arun Mishra and S Abdul Nazeer.The matter was listed on April 6 for regular hearing but later put in the supplementary list before the special bench headed by Justice Mishra as there was judicial order of March 31 to list the matter before the bench which had heard it.