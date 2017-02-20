Budget
Supreme Court Rejects Plea Against UP Government's Pension Scheme For Poor

All India | | Updated: February 20, 2017 14:05 IST
The Supreme Court rejected a plea against the UP government's 'Samajwadi Pension' scheme for the poor

New Delhi:  The Supreme Court today refused to entertain a plea challenging the Akhilesh Yadav government's 'Samajwadi' pension scheme for the poor.

A bench comprising Chief Justice JS Khehar and Justices DY Chandrachud and SK Kaul said the scheme is meant for the poor and "it is a beautiful one".

The court was hearing the appeal filed by 'Hindu Front for Justice' against the Allahabad High Court order which did not find merit in the plea against the scheme.

It was alleged that it provides 25 per cent reservation for minorities which is not permissible under the Constitution.


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

