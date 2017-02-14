Supreme Court Orders Jail for Sasikala: What Next

Supreme Court judgment has ended VK Sasikala's bid to become the Tamil Nadu chief minister.

New Delhi: AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala has been ordered to serve a four-year jail term in a 19-year-old disproportionate assets case by the Supreme Court, ending her wait for an invitation from Tamil Nadu's Raj Bhavan to take over as the chief minister. She will, instead, go to jail. The court did not rule on charges against former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, who was accused of holding assets disproportionate to her known income in the early nineties, as she died in December. In its verdict, that could help chief minister O Panneerselvam retain his chair, the top court set aside the Karnataka High Court's 2015 judgment which gave Jayalalithaa and Sasikala a clean chit.