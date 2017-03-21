Supreme Court Keeps CBI On Narada Tapes, Rules Against Mamata Banerjee

Supreme Court ruled that CBI will investigate if leaders of Trinamool Congress accepted cash as bribes.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has ruled that the CBI will investigate whether leaders from Bengal's ruling party, the Trinamool Congress, accepted cash as bribes, as alleged by a local news website, which filmed the alleged corruption . The top court today offered strong criticism of the government of Mamata Banerjee and said its appeal to stop the CBI from handling the inquiry was "unfortunate". Last week, the Calcutta High Court said the country's premier investigating agency must study the "sting", conducted by a local news website, Narada News.