Supreme Court Defers Vijay Mallya's Hearing

The Supreme Court on Friday deferred hearing on the quantum of punishment to be awarded to liquor baron Vijay Mallya till the government produces him before it.Mr Mallya has been held guilty of contempt of the top court for not appearing before it and not making full disclosure of assets held by him and his family as ordered earlier.Noting the steps being taken by the central government for Mr Mallya's extradition, a bench of Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel and Justice Uday Umesh Lalit said: "The matter may be put up (before the court) on his (Mr Mallya) production before the court."Following a brief hearing, the bench in its order said: "The contemnor (Mr Mallya) failed to appear despite he being represented by counsel."Government of India has taken steps to secure his presence but Mr Mallya is yet to be produced. Extradition proceedings are on and all steps are being taken by the government to produce him before the court."Mr Mallya is now in Britain.