Sunstroke Death Toll Rises To 8 In Odisha

As Odisha sizzled in the blistering summer heat, the sunstroke toll mounted to eight in the state today. The Special Relief Commissioner's office said three heat-related deaths have been reported from Angul district, two each from Sambalpur and Bargarh, and one from Balangir district.As the state virtually turned into a cauldron, the mercury breached the 43-degree Celsius mark in at least five places and the 40-degree Celsius mark in 13 places, the weather office said.Balangir was the hottest place recording 45.7 degree Celsius, followed by 45.5 degree Celsius at Titlagarh. The maximum temperature touched 44.7 degree Celsius at Angul, while it was 44.5 degree Celsius at Bhawanipatna, 44.4 degree Celsius at Malkangiri, 42.6 degree Celsius at Jharsuguda and 42.3 degree Celsius at Dhenkanal, the weather office said.Hirakud recorded 41.9 degree Celsius while the temperature was 41.8 degree Celsius at Sambalpur, 41.2 degree Celsius at Talcher and Phulbani, and 40 degree Celsius at Chandbali.In the capital city Bhubaneswar, the maximum temperature was 40.1 degree Celsius, marginally higher than 39.6 degree Celsius yesterday, while Cuttack city recorded 39.2 degree Celsius.