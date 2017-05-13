Sunny Leone's Husband Daniel Weber Is The 'Most Precious Gift' Of Her Life

Actress Sunny Leone celebrates her 36th birthday today. Unlike the other stars, who organise parties on their birthdays, Sunny prefers it to be a family affair and will spend the day with her husband Daniel Weber, in Los Angeles, she revealed to Hindustan Times. "I'll hopefully get to see my friends and brother. That's all I can ask for or need for my birthday. I just like quiet dinners and seeing family. I'm quite simple that way and not the birthday celebrating type," she told Hindustan Times. Sunny married Daniel in 2011 and since then, there's no looking back for the couple. "Daniel is my most precious gift of life. He's always thinking of me and getting me special gifts, small or big. It's always with a lot of love," she told Hindustan Times.
Of all the birthday gifts she has ever received, the actress says that an emerald necklace that her husband gave her, is the special to her, reports Hindustan Times. "Daniel makes me feel special every day. I don't need a birthday for that," she quipped.
Sunny Leone debuted in Bollywood with Jism 2 in 2012. She gained recognition after featuring in Bigg Boss 5 (before her debut film). Later, she starred in films like Ragini MMS 2 and Jackpot. In 2013, she featured in a special dance sequence in Ekta Kapoor's Shootout at Wadala.
Sunny Leone recently appeared in a special dance number, titled Laila Main Laila, in Shah Rukh Khan's Raees. The song is a remixed version of Zeenat Aman's Lailo Main Laila from the film Qurbaani (1980).
The actress' upcoming films are Milan Luthria's Baadshaho and Tera Intizaar, opposite Arbaaz Khan.