Sunny Leone Can't Caption This Pic Of Herself. Can You Help Her?

Sunny Leone shared a picture on Instagram and said she doesn't have an appropriate caption for the expression - can you help her? Sunny Leone is currently in Jim Corbett National Park filming the latest season of. In the picture, Sunny Leone, 36, looks startled as the camera tried to capture her in a relaxed moment at the shoot. But the mission was not-so-successful. Sunny's Instagram followers immediately came to her rescue and gave options like "Don't say there's a tiger behind me!! (sic)." Others simply loved Sunny's picture and showered her with compliments like 'nice, pretty and beautiful." The picture got over 1 lakh likes in four hours.Help Sunny Leone caption this pic:Sunny Leone has been shooting for the new season of MTV Splitsvilla with co-host Rannvijay Singh for quite a few days. Here are more pics from the show's sets.On television, Sunny Leone started by participating in celebrity reality show. She replaced Sherlyn Chopra as the host ofin season 7 and has so far hosted three chapters of the reality show.Sunny Leone started her career in Bollywood with the Pooja Bhatt-directed(2012). She went on to star in films likeandSunny Leone has also featured in popular songs like),(from) and(from).She was last seen in a cameo (as herself) in Sonakshi Sinha's. Her upcoming films areand