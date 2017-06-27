Sunny Leone Can't Caption This Pic Of Herself. Can You Help Her?

Sunny Leone shared a picture on Instagram and said she doesn't have an appropriate caption for the expression - can you help her? Sunny Leone is currently in Jim Corbett National Park filming the latest season of MTV Splitsvilla. In the picture, Sunny Leone, 36, looks startled as the camera tried to capture her in a relaxed moment at the shoot. But the mission was not-so-successful. Sunny's Instagram followers immediately came to her rescue and gave options like "Don't say there's a tiger behind me!! (sic)." Others simply loved Sunny's picture and showered her with compliments like 'nice, pretty and beautiful." The picture got over 1 lakh likes in four hours.
Help Sunny Leone caption this pic:
Sunny Leone has been shooting for the new season of MTV Splitsvilla with co-host Rannvijay Singh for quite a few days. Here are more pics from the show's sets.
On television, Sunny Leone started by participating in celebrity reality show Bigg Boss 5. She replaced Sherlyn Chopra as the host of MTV Splitsvilla in season 7 and has so far hosted three chapters of the reality show.
Sunny Leone started her career in Bollywood with the Pooja Bhatt-directed Jism 2 (2012). She went on to star in films like Jackpot, Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela, Mastizaade, One Night Stand and Beiimaan Love.
Sunny Leone has also featured in popular songs like Baby Doll (Ragini MMS 2), Pink Lips (from Hate Story 2) and Laila O Laila (from Raees).
She was last seen in a cameo (as herself) in Sonakshi Sinha's Noor. Her upcoming films are Baadshaho and Tera Intezaar.