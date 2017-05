Sunny Deol's Son Karan Welcomed To Bollywood By Salman, Shah Rukh Khan, Rishi Kapoor

Highlights "Welcome to the Hindi film industry, congrats," wrote Salman "May all good things come his way" tweeted SRK Karan is being directed by Sunny Deol in his debut film

Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol and his debut projectis a new interest which is keeping movie buffs busy. Karan Deol, 25, is the third generation of Deols to have joined Bollywood - he is the grandson of legendary actor Dharmendra and has received a warm welcome by celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Rishi Kapoor and others on Twitter. Mr Kapoor, who has worked with Dharmendra in films likeand, tweeted saying: "Best of luck to Dharmendra ji's grandson and Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol on his first day of his debut film, you go boy."Two of the Bollywood Khans welcomed Karan in their own way. "Welcome to the Hindi film industry, congrats," wrote Salman while SRK had a message for Sunny Deol. "All the best papa. He looks as tough and gentle as you. May all good things come his way." Sunny Deol is directing Karan in his Bollywood debut Sunny Deol has previously directed 2016 movie Ghayal Once Again , a sequel to 1990'sHere's how Karan Deol was congratulated on Twitter:Karan also received shout-outs from his father, and uncle Bobby Deol. "Finally the day is here! Karan's first day at shooting. Overwhelmed! Bhaiya donning the director's hat," tweeted theactor.will be co-produced by the Deol brothers' Vijyeta films. The romantic drama is extensively being shot in Manali and has reportedly roped in Shimla-based model Saher Bamba for the female lead.