Sunny Deol's Son Karan Welcomed To Bollywood By Salman, Shah Rukh Khan, Rishi Kapoor

Highlights
- "Welcome to the Hindi film industry, congrats," wrote Salman
- "May all good things come his way" tweeted SRK
- Karan is being directed by Sunny Deol in his debut film
Two of the Bollywood Khans welcomed Karan in their own way. "Welcome to the Hindi film industry, congrats," wrote Salman while SRK had a message for Sunny Deol. "All the best papa. He looks as tough and gentle as you. May all good things come his way." Sunny Deol is directing Karan in his Bollywood debut Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. Sunny Deol has previously directed 2016 movie Ghayal Once Again, a sequel to 1990's Ghayal.
Here's how Karan Deol was congratulated on Twitter:
Best of luck to Dharmendra ji's grandson and Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol on his first day of his debut film "Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas" U go boy! pic.twitter.com/GAke7z1s6B— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 22, 2017
Karan Deol welcome to the Hindi film industry congrats @iamsunnydeolpic.twitter.com/LJcJsURPnU— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 22, 2017
All the best papa. He looks as tough and gentle as you. May all good things come his way. https://t.co/75DVSGC8J0— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 22, 2017
Wish you all the very best @iamsunnydeol sir and #Karanhttps://t.co/1k09kNpazj— Mustafa (@themustafaB) May 22, 2017
The very best bhaiya! May the force be with Karan & you for his debut film #PalPalDilKePass@iamsunnydeolhttps://t.co/Zb69rFNeav— Rahul Dev Official (@RahulDevRising) May 22, 2017
Karan also received shout-outs from his father, and uncle Bobby Deol. "Finally the day is here! Karan's first day at shooting Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. Overwhelmed! Bhaiya donning the director's hat," tweeted the Badal actor.
Started #palpaldilkepaas .. Karan's first day at shoot.. can't get enough.. my boy has grown big #love#actor#lifepic.twitter.com/yf2kyAZFr4— Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) May 22, 2017
Finally the day is here! Karan's first day at shooting #palpaldilkepaas, Overwhelmed!! Bhaiya donning the director's hat..#love#blessingspic.twitter.com/K6ZhzL56XE— Bobby Deol (@thedeol) May 22, 2017
Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas will be co-produced by the Deol brothers' Vijyeta films. The romantic drama is extensively being shot in Manali and has reportedly roped in Shimla-based model Saher Bamba for the female lead.