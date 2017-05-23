Sunny Deol's Son Karan Welcomed To Bollywood By Salman, Shah Rukh Khan, Rishi Kapoor

On Twitter, Karan Deol also received shout-outs from his father, Sunny Deol, and uncle Bobby Deol

All India | Written by | Updated: May 23, 2017 14:04 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Sunny Deol's Son Karan Welcomed To Bollywood By Salman, Shah Rukh Khan, Rishi Kapoor

"Best of luck to Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol," tweeted Rishi Kapoor (courtesy iamsunnydeol)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Welcome to the Hindi film industry, congrats," wrote Salman
  2. "May all good things come his way" tweeted SRK
  3. Karan is being directed by Sunny Deol in his debut film
Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol and his debut project Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is a new interest which is keeping movie buffs busy. Karan Deol, 25, is the third generation of Deols to have joined Bollywood - he is the grandson of legendary actor Dharmendra and has received a warm welcome by celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Rishi Kapoor and others on Twitter. Mr Kapoor, who has worked with Dharmendra in films like Katilon Ke Kaatil and Sitamgar, tweeted saying: "Best of luck to Dharmendra ji's grandson and Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol on his first day of his debut film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, you go boy."

Two of the Bollywood Khans welcomed Karan in their own way. "Welcome to the Hindi film industry, congrats," wrote Salman while SRK had a message for Sunny Deol. "All the best papa. He looks as tough and gentle as you. May all good things come his way." Sunny Deol is directing Karan in his Bollywood debut Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. Sunny Deol has previously directed 2016 movie Ghayal Once Again, a sequel to 1990's Ghayal.

Here's how Karan Deol was congratulated on Twitter:
 
 
 
 
 

Karan also received shout-outs from his father, and uncle Bobby Deol. "Finally the day is here! Karan's first day at shooting Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. Overwhelmed! Bhaiya donning the director's hat," tweeted the Badal actor.
 
 

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas will be co-produced by the Deol brothers' Vijyeta films. The romantic drama is extensively being shot in Manali and has reportedly roped in Shimla-based model Saher Bamba for the female lead.
 

Trending

Share this story on

2 Shares
ALSO READ'Their Dream Was My Nightmare': Monica Lewinsky On Ex Fox Icon Roger Ailes
karan deolsunny deolpal pal dil ke paaskaran deol debut film

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL ScheduleIPL Points TableLive Cricket ScoreHindi MediumHalf GirlfriendPaytm

................................ Advertisement ................................