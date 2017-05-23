Sunny Deol's Son Karan Welcomed To Bollywood By Salman, Shah Rukh Khan, Rishi Kapoor

"Best of luck to Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol," tweeted Rishi Kapoor (courtesy iamsunnydeol )

Highlights "Welcome to the Hindi film industry, congrats," wrote Salman "May all good things come his way" tweeted SRK Karan is being directed by Sunny Deol in his debut film

Best of luck to Dharmendra ji's grandson and Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol on his first day of his debut film "Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas" U go boy! pic.twitter.com/GAke7z1s6B — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 22, 2017

Karan Deol welcome to the Hindi film industry congrats @iamsunnydeolpic.twitter.com/LJcJsURPnU — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 22, 2017

All the best papa. He looks as tough and gentle as you. May all good things come his way. https://t.co/75DVSGC8J0 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 22, 2017

The very best bhaiya! May the force be with Karan & you for his debut film #PalPalDilKePass@iamsunnydeolhttps://t.co/Zb69rFNeav — Rahul Dev Official (@RahulDevRising) May 22, 2017