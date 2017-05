Sunny Deol Thanks Everyone For Welcoming Son Karan To Bollywood

Highlights "Thank you for the love & blessings showered at Karan," he wrote Karan was welcomed to the industry by SRK, Salman and Rishi Kapoor "He has confidence and I want him to fly," said Dharmendra

When life is a dream! Thank you fans, family & friends for the love,support & blessings showered at Karan #palpaldilkepaas#manali#gratefulpic.twitter.com/LOFjvOCejc — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) May 30, 2017

Karan Deol welcome to the Hindi film industry congrats @iamsunnydeolpic.twitter.com/LJcJsURPnU — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 22, 2017

All the best papa. He looks as tough and gentle as you. May all good things come his way. https://t.co/75DVSGC8J0 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 22, 2017

Best of luck to Dharmendra ji's grandson and Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol on his first day of his debut film "Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas" U go boy! pic.twitter.com/GAke7z1s6B — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 22, 2017

Actor Sunny Deol thanked his family and friends for the 'love and support' they gave to his son Karan, who is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the film. "When life is a dream! Thank you fans, family & friends for the love, support & blessings showered at Karan," Sunny Deol tweeted with a picture of himself from Manali, where the film is being shot currently. Karan Deol, 25, was welcomed to the industry by actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Rishi Kapoor . "Welcome to the Hindi film industry," wrote Salman while SRK gave his best wishes to Sunny Deol.Here's what Sunny Deol tweeted. Karan is the third generation of the Deol family to have joined Bollywood. Of his debut, his grandfather, actor Dharmendra said, "He has confidence and I want him to fly with his confidence. I wish he gets successful in his career and life," reported news agency IANS.Sunny Deol announcedshooting schedule via a tweet.Check out how B-Town celebs welcomed Karan to Bollywood.is directed by Sunny Deol and is co-produced by Deol brothers' Vijyeta films. The romantic drama stars Saher Bamba, a Shimla-based model, as the female lead opposite Karan. The film will be extensively shot in Manali. The title ofis inspired from Dharmendra's famous song from his filmThe first look ofwas unveiled on Valentine's Day this year.Sunny Deol is married to Pooja and Karan is their elder son. Karan's younger sibling is Rajvir. Sunny Deol was last seen in the 2016 film(With IANS inputs)