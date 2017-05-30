Sunny Deol Thanks Everyone For Welcoming Son Karan To Bollywood

Highlights
- "Thank you for the love & blessings showered at Karan," he wrote
- Karan was welcomed to the industry by SRK, Salman and Rishi Kapoor
- "He has confidence and I want him to fly," said Dharmendra
Here's what Sunny Deol tweeted.
When life is a dream! Thank you fans, family & friends for the love,support & blessings showered at Karan #palpaldilkepaas#manali#gratefulpic.twitter.com/LOFjvOCejc— Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) May 30, 2017
Karan is the third generation of the Deol family to have joined Bollywood. Of his debut, his grandfather, actor Dharmendra said, "He has confidence and I want him to fly with his confidence. I wish he gets successful in his career and life," reported news agency IANS.
Sunny Deol announced Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas shooting schedule via a tweet.
Started #palpaldilkepaas .. Karan's first day at shoot.. can't get enough.. my boy has grown big #love#actor#lifepic.twitter.com/yf2kyAZFr4— Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) May 22, 2017
Check out how B-Town celebs welcomed Karan to Bollywood.
Karan Deol welcome to the Hindi film industry congrats @iamsunnydeolpic.twitter.com/LJcJsURPnU— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 22, 2017
All the best papa. He looks as tough and gentle as you. May all good things come his way. https://t.co/75DVSGC8J0— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 22, 2017
Best of luck to Dharmendra ji's grandson and Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol on his first day of his debut film "Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas" U go boy! pic.twitter.com/GAke7z1s6B— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 22, 2017
Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is directed by Sunny Deol and is co-produced by Deol brothers' Vijyeta films. The romantic drama stars Saher Bamba, a Shimla-based model, as the female lead opposite Karan. The film will be extensively shot in Manali. The title of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is inspired from Dharmendra's famous song from his film Blackmail.
The first look of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas was unveiled on Valentine's Day this year.
Love is in the air with #palpaldilkepaas ... #happyvalentinesday!! pic.twitter.com/M6Mr8oXXkI— Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) February 14, 2017
Sunny Deol is married to Pooja and Karan is their elder son. Karan's younger sibling is Rajvir. Sunny Deol was last seen in the 2016 film Ghayal Once Again.
(With IANS inputs)