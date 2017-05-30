Sunny Deol Thanks Everyone For Welcoming Son Karan To Bollywood

News Flash
Sunny Deol thanked his family and friends for the 'love and support' they gave to his son Karan, who is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, Karan's debut film, is directed Sunny Deol (Courtesy: iamsunnydeol)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Thank you for the love & blessings showered at Karan," he wrote
  2. Karan was welcomed to the industry by SRK, Salman and Rishi Kapoor
  3. "He has confidence and I want him to fly," said Dharmendra
Actor Sunny Deol thanked his family and friends for the 'love and support' they gave to his son Karan, who is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. "When life is a dream! Thank you fans, family & friends for the love, support & blessings showered at Karan," Sunny Deol tweeted with a picture of himself from Manali, where the film is being shot currently. Karan Deol, 25, was welcomed to the industry by actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Rishi Kapoor. "Welcome to the Hindi film industry," wrote Salman while SRK gave his best wishes to Sunny Deol.

Here's what Sunny Deol tweeted.
 

Karan is the third generation of the Deol family to have joined Bollywood. Of his debut, his grandfather, actor Dharmendra said, "He has confidence and I want him to fly with his confidence. I wish he gets successful in his career and life," reported news agency IANS.

Sunny Deol announced Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas shooting schedule via a tweet.
 

Check out how B-Town celebs welcomed Karan to Bollywood.
 
 
 

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is directed by Sunny Deol and is co-produced by Deol brothers' Vijyeta films. The romantic drama stars Saher Bamba, a Shimla-based model, as the female lead opposite Karan. The film will be extensively shot in Manali. The title of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is inspired from Dharmendra's famous song from his film Blackmail.

The first look of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas was unveiled on Valentine's Day this year.
 

Sunny Deol is married to Pooja and Karan is their elder son. Karan's younger sibling is Rajvir. Sunny Deol was last seen in the 2016 film Ghayal Once Again.

(With IANS inputs)

