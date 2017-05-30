Sunny Deol Thanks Everyone For Welcoming Son Karan To Bollywood

Highlights "Thank you for the love & blessings showered at Karan," he wrote Karan was welcomed to the industry by SRK, Salman and Rishi Kapoor "He has confidence and I want him to fly," said Dharmendra

When life is a dream! Thank you fans, family & friends for the love,support & blessings showered at Karan #palpaldilkepaas#manali#gratefulpic.twitter.com/LOFjvOCejc — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) May 30, 2017

Karan Deol welcome to the Hindi film industry congrats @iamsunnydeolpic.twitter.com/LJcJsURPnU — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 22, 2017

All the best papa. He looks as tough and gentle as you. May all good things come his way. https://t.co/75DVSGC8J0 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 22, 2017

Best of luck to Dharmendra ji's grandson and Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol on his first day of his debut film "Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas" U go boy! pic.twitter.com/GAke7z1s6B — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 22, 2017