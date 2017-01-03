Sundar Pichai Likely To Unveil Google's Plans For Small Businesses Tomorrow

Sundar Pichai is on his first official tour to India after taking over as the Google CEO.

New Delhi: Sundar Pichai, the Chief Executive of tech-giant Google Inc, will host an event in Delhi on small and medium businesses tomorrow, where he is expected to announce some key initiatives. Union Minister for Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad is expected to attend the meet, which is expected to begin at 11 am. Mr Pichai, who is on his first official tour to India after taking over as the Google CEO, will address students at his alma mater, Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur on Thursday morning.