Sunanda Pushkar Case: Delhi Court Asks Police For Status Report

The Delhi Police today drew flak from a city court for their alleged "lethargic attitude" in investigating the death of Sunanda Pushkar, wife of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, in a five-star hotel suite in 2014. The hotel's management told the court it wants the police to free the suite for commercial use, but the police said they needed more time and the suite should be kept shut.The hotel told the court it has lost Rs 50 lakh in the last three years since the suite, which costs over Rs 50,000 a night, was sealed. The hotel said police and forensic teams have visited the suite a number of times, and it should now be opened for regular use.The court of Metropolitan Magistrate Dharmender Singh told the Deputy Commissioner of Police to appear before it on September 12 and explain why more time should be given to the police to complete investigation as over three years have passed since Ms Pushkar was found dead in the five-star hotel's suite."Due to the lethargic attitude of Delhi Police, the plaintiff (hotel) has already suffered a lot," the court said.The court's direction came after the police said teams of forensic experts have visited the suite recently and collected evidence, and reports are awaited. "Till the reports clearly indicate 'no further requirement', the suite cannot be opened," Delhi Police told the court, and sought more time to complete investigation.On July 21, the court had told the authorities to de-seal the suite within four weeks. "The hotel continues to suffer loss with each passing day. The continuous sealing of the suite is also affecting the use of other rooms/suites on the same floor," the court had said.Ms Pushkar was found dead in the suite of the hotel in south Delhi on January 17, 2014.