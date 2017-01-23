Sultanpur: The Curious Choice For Akhilesh Yadav's First Campaign Rally

The choice of venue for Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav's first official election rally has raised eyebrows. But it is not one the party has explained yet. Sultanpur - the constituency of Arun Verma - goes to polls only in the fifth phase, on February 27.Mr Verma was the party's youngest lawmaker who was elected in the 2012 Assembly elections. He is known to be close to the Chief Minister.The Samajwadi Party's campaign had almost started last year, when on November 3, Akhilesh Yadav set out on a state-wide yatra in a snazzy red Mercedes bus, which was serving as the election chariot. But just 100 metres into the yatra, the bus broke down. Days later, the struggle for power started in the first family of Uttar Pradesh.Akhilesh Yadav has gained control of the party, but the tensions are yet to be resolved. Politely sidelined, his father Mulayam Singh Yadav has been sulking. On Sunday, he stayed home while the Chief Minister unveiled the party's manifesto at the party office in Lucknow. State minister Azam Khan, who has been mediator between the warring Yadavs, had earlier tried to persuade Mulayam Singh to join his son on the stage, but in vain.This time, the Chief Minister is expected to travel by chopper to address multiple rallies every day. His social media team has said the rally schedules will be put up on social media forums.Also in the pipeline are joint rallies with Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi. Sources say both leaders could address as many as 10 joint rallies. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who played a key role in firming up the alliance between both parties, is also expected to play a major role in the UP campaign. She is expected to also address rallies with Dimple Yadav, the Chief Minister's wife, who is a lawmaker from Kannauj.