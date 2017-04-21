Sulkhan Singh Appointed Uttar Pradesh's New Director General Of Police

Sulkhan Singh has been appointed Uttar Pradesh's new Director General of Police.

Lucknow:  Sulkhan Singh has been appointed Uttar Pradesh's new Director General of Police (DGP) by the Yogi Adityanath government. Mr Singh, the 1980 batch IPS officer, will replace Javeed Ahmad, who has been made the chief of Provincial Armed Constabulary or PAC.

Several top bureaucrats have been transferred in UP, of which 12 are IPS officers and seven IAS.

Earlier today, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the state police to change its work style in order to make the common people feel secure. He expressed unhappiness over the working of the anti-corruption wing of the state police and ordered its reorganisation.

On completing one month in office on Wednesday, Mr Adityanath, in a major rejig, moved 41 senior officers and brought in new faces to head four development authorities. It was the 44-year-old leader's second reshuffle since he resumed office.

