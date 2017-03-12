Sukma Attack: Home Minister Rajnath Singh Not To Play Holi

Home minister Rajnath Singh has decided not to play Holi tomorrow in view of the killing of 12 CRPF personnel by Maoists in Chhattisgarh.The Home Minister will not play Holi this time as he was saddened by the death of the 12 CRPF men at Sukma in Chhattisgarh, a Home Ministry spokesperson said.In one of the deadliest attacks on security forces, 12 CRPF personnel were yesterday killed and their arms looted when Naxals ambushed their patrol party in the Maoist hotbed of Sukma in Chhattisgarh.The incident occurred at 9.15 AM in the dense forests near Kottacheru village under Bhejji police station, around 450 kms away from the state capital, when 112 personnel of CRPF's 219th battalion were out for a road opening task.The CRPF said the men were providing security to road construction teams when the IED blast occurred.The injured were evacuated by helicopter to the CRPF Field Surgical Unit, Bheji and CoBRA men were sent to the spot as reinforcements.Mr Singh had visited Raipur yesterday where he paid respect to the departed souls. The Home Minister has described the attack on CRPF personnel as a "cowardly act" and said their sacrifices won't go in vain.Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the deaths. "Saddened by the killing of CRPF personnel in Sukma. Tributes to the martyrs and condolences to their families. May the injured recover quickly," read his tweet.It has been decided that the total ex gratia which will be given to the families of the jawans should not be less than Rs 1 crore, the Home minister had said.(With inputs from PTI)