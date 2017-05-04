Sukhbir Badal Dissolves Shiromani Akali Dal's Organisational Structure

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal today dissolved the party's current organisational structure, a move aimed to strengthen the leadership after facing defeat in the Punjab Assembly polls.The decision has been taken to strengthen the party, giving more responsibilities to hard working leaders and workers, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) secretary Daljit Singh Cheema said.He said that after the Punjab Assembly elections, Mr Sukhbir held discussions with the party's leaders at different levels and felt that in order to strengthen the party, it's organisational structure needed to be reconstituted.He said the party's hard working workers will now be given due respect and the youth leaders, women and workers of different wings who had participated in the election campaign wholeheartedly will be given due representation.Mr Cheema said that the party has deputed some senior leaders according to zones who within a month will hold meetings in districts of their zones and submit lists of hardworking and dedicated leaders.These leaders will also look into complaints of some leaders who worked against the party candidates during the assembly elections in earlier year, he said.The SAD secretary said that those found guilty of indulging in anti-party activities will not be given any representation in the re-organisation and will face strong action.The SAD in alliance with the BJP was in power in the state for two consecutive terms before the Assembly elections.However, at the recent hustings, the alliance could secure only 18 out of the total 117 Assembly seats, finishing behind the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).