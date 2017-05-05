Sukhbir Badal Calls For Immediate Action On Akali Workers Death

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal called for immediate action against those involved in the murder of two members of an Akali family at Rukan Shah Wala village Ferozepur on May 2.He also demanded action against police officials who allegedly failed to do their duty leading to the death of the Akali workers.Mr Badal expressed solidarity with the Akali workers who sat on a dharna outside the district administrative complex Ferozepur.Harnam Singh and his son Joginder Singh were shot dead while Balwinder Singh was wounded after an altercation allegedly over old enmity at Rukan Shah Wala village on May 2.Blaming the district police for the shootout and subsequent death of the Akali workers, the SAD chief said Balwinder had approached the police repeatedly and complained that he was being threatened by Congress activist Lakha Dhillon.He said Dhillon even threatened Balwinder's family on Facebook besides sending menacing messages to them."An attempt was made by Lakha to attack the Akali family on April 1, but fortunately they were not at home. We demand immediate action against the police personnel who turned a deaf year to the plight of the family," he said."The police is being pressurised by Congress activists and is failing to deliver justice. The SAD will not remain silent to such repressive tactics. If we do not get justice within two days, we will intensify our methods to pressurise the government to act decisively in this matter," Mr Badal added.