Students' Islamic Movement of India Chief, 10 Others Get Life Terms In Sedition Case

Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) chief Safdar Hussain Nagori and 10 other activists of the banned group were today awarded life imprisonment in a 2008 sedition case by a special court in Indore.Special Additional Sessions Judge B K Paloda pronounced all the 11 SIMI activists guilty. On a plea of 10 of the accused lodged in Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Central Jail, they were informed about the court's judgement through video-conferencing.Besides, 45-year-old Safdar Hussain Nagori, the others convicted are Hafiz Hussain (35), Aamil Parvaz (40), Shivli (38), Qamruddin (42), Shahduli (32), Qamran (40), Ansar (35), Ahmed Baig (32), Yasin (35) and Munroz (40).In its 84-page judgement, the court maintained that it appeared from the activities of the convict that they did not have faith in the lawfully and constitutionally established country. "Their acts are against national unity and integrity of the country. They are involved in illegal activities by fomenting religious hatred with an aim to create serious danger for the entire humanity," stated the judgement.The prosecution has produced 27 witnesses as evidence to prove crime against the SIMI activists.Appealing to the court to award maximum sentence to them, the prosecution argued that the banned SIMI activists have deliberately involved in acts against the government and had spread hatred on the basis of religion.To fulfil their aims, they have distributed objectionable materials, collected arms and explosives and imparted terror-training to the youths and also incited them against the country, the prosecution informed the court. It also stated that during probe, their relations with other terror outfits, too, were established. Government advocate Vimal Mishra told reporters that apart from Munroz, the other 10 accused were lodged in Ahmedabad's Sabarmati jail.During last hearing, they had appealed to the court that they should not be brought to Indore during the pronouncement of the judgement and that they should be informed about the order through video-conferencing facility. Their plea was accepted by the court.Mr Mishra said Munroz was on bail since a long time. He appeared in the court during the pronouncement of the judgement today. After being pronounced guilty, he was taken to the Indore Centre Jail from the court.The 11 SIMI activists were arrested from Indore on the intervening night of May 26-27, 2008. On their information, a large cache of explosives, including gelatin rods, detonator, CD, pen-drive, inflammatory audio-video and literature, pistol, country-made revolvers and live cartridges were also recovered.