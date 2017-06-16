Strict Action Will Be Taken Against Cow Vigilantes: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Strict action will be taken against those who indulge in violence in the name of cow vigilantism, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Thursday.The government will take a call on various issues related to the recent notification banning the sale and purchase of cattle from animal markets for slaughter keeping in mind all views, the minister told reporters."We should never forget that cow protection is part of our directive principles. We cannot control anyone's food habits. It is also a reality that a major part of the population reveres the cow. The government will take a decision keeping in mind all views," the minister said.Responding to a question on cow vigilantism, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had himself warned against violence."Strict action will be taken against those who violate the law," he said.