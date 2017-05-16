Stray Dog Feeds On Infant's Corpse Inside Hospital Premises In Odisha

All India | | Updated: May 16, 2017 12:37 IST
4 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Stray Dog Feeds On Infant's Corpse Inside Hospital Premises In Odisha

A dog was found eating the corpse of an infant boy in Odisha's sub-divisional hospital (Representational)

Koraput:  A stray dog was found eating the corpse of an infant boy inside the premises of the sub-divisional hospital of Jeypore in Koraput district of Odisha.

A group of people standing near the hospital watched the gory episode unfold yesterday, but no one bothered to stop the canine. Some of the onlookers even recorded the incident on their mobile phones, police said.

Hospital authorities, however, expressed their ignorance about the incident.

"After learning about the incident I personally rushed to the spot with my staff, but found nothing. Neither the dog nor the baby's body could be located. We do not have any patient missing from our hospital," said sub-divisional medical officer (Jeypore) Sitanshu Satapathy.

"Even then, a police complaint will be filed to inquire  into the matter," he said.

Senior police officers said a team is verifying the mobile recordings and the incident is being investigated.

Trending

Share this story on

4 Shares
ALSO READScientists Identify 50-Foot Creature That Washed Up On An Indonesian Beach
Stray Doginfant corpsekoraput odishadog eats baby

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL ScheduleIPL Points TableLive Cricket ScoreWanna Cry RansomwareMeri Pyaari BinduSarkar 3Flipkart Sale

................................ Advertisement ................................