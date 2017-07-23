Stopped From Playing Music, Kawariyas Attack Police With Stones

All India | | Updated: July 23, 2017 01:20 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Stopped From Playing Music, Kawariyas Attack Police With Stones

Kawariyas carry kawar on their shoulders on the occasion of sawan month in Jabalpur on Monday.

Bareily:  Tension prevailed in Aliganj police station area as 'kawariyas' turned violent and pelted stones at police.
    
The trouble started when some of the members of a different community objected to the playing of loud music at Khelam village.

When the police arrived at the spot, the kawariyas pelted stones at them, Senior SP Joginder Kumar said.

Four of the kawariyas were taken into custody and cases were registered against the others, he added.
    
Prohibitory orders have been clamped in the area and additional police teams are deployed to restore normalcy, he said.

 

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READKangana Ranaut To Saif Ali Khan In Open Letter: How Can You Compare Race Horses To Artistes
KawariyasAliganj Police StationUP Police

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreJio PhoneMunna MichaelDunkirk

................................ Advertisement ................................