Stopped From Playing Music, Kawariyas Attack Police With Stones

Tension prevailed in Aliganj police station area as 'kawariyas' turned violent and pelted stones at police.The trouble started when some of the members of a different community objected to the playing of loud music at Khelam village.When the police arrived at the spot, the kawariyas pelted stones at them, Senior SP Joginder Kumar said.Four of the kawariyas were taken into custody and cases were registered against the others, he added.Prohibitory orders have been clamped in the area and additional police teams are deployed to restore normalcy, he said.