Stones Thrown At Sushil Modi's Car In Bihar's Vaishali District

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi's car was attacked with stones by some unidentified people in the state's Vaishali district on Tuesday evening, but he was not injured.Preliminary information suggest some minor damage to the car but there was no injury to Sushil Modi who proceeded on his onward journey to attend the funeral rites of the mother of BJP ex-MLA Achutanand Singh.His escort party informed the police about the incident, officer in-charge of Bidupur police station Ritesh Mandal said.Superintendent of Police of Vaishali Rakesh Kumar said he was rushing to the spot.The incident took place a few minutes after RJD chief Lalu Prasad's son and now the Leader of Opposition Tejaswi Prasad Yadav's caravan had passed through the area to Samastipur to launch the second stage of his programme against disintegration of the Grand Alliance government from tomorrow.The area is a strong-hold of the RJD, whose members are particularly angry with Sushil Modi for levelling a series of allegations of corruption against Lalu Prasad and his family and the incident appears to be a fallout of this.