Stay Humble, Don't Get Complacent: Amit Shah To BJP Workers

Stay humble and do not get complacent, BJP national president Amit Shah told party workers on Tuesday, while attributing to them its overwhelming victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.The party workers should not feel relaxed and complacent after the BJP's win in UP. Instead, more efforts should be made to improve party's prospects on the assembly seats and booths where it is weak, Mr Shah said.He was addressing the state executive meeting of the BJP on concluding day of its two-day meet, which was held for the first time after the saffron party stormed to power in the recent Assembly elections.Terming the BJP as a "party of patriots", Mr Shah said, "The party workers must not sit back and relax, but make efforts to reachout those booths, where it is weak and tell people about the various welfare schemes initiated by the Centre and state governments, thereby increasing the membership of the party."Noting that there were 16,000 workers in the BJP, he said if one party worker decides to strengthen five booths, then the party would automatically reach to 80,000 booths."The party workers must go the booth level and work with the dalits, the poor and the labourers, and tell them about the various welfare measures of the Centre and state government," he said.The people should be told how the party came up with the 'Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra' before the UP assembly elections while working on 'sabka saath, sabka vikaas', Mr Shah said.Lauding the hard work of party workers, he said, "It is due to their toil that BJP which started as a 10-member party is now having 11 crore members, and is the largest political party in the world.""It is because of the hardwork of the party workers that the party has formed government on its own strength in 14 states, while it shares power with allies in three states," he said.The party has 282 MPs in Lok Sabha and 1,387 MLAs throughout the country, he pointed out."But, the party workers should not feel relaxed or complacent and take steps to ensure that BJP makes inroads to each and every part of India," he said.After the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, people of UP wanted to get rid of casteism, dynastic politics and appeasement, and they have given a green signal by voting for the BJP, heralding a new era in the state, he said, and added that UP had been suffering from policy paralysis all these years."It is for these reasons that the BJP did not name its election yatras as 'Vijay Yatra' but called them 'Parivartan Yatra'. Our main aim was to help UP get free from the 15 years of misrule of SP and BSP. The Yogi government will do 'sabka saath, sabka vikaas', and we are seeing glimpses of this in the first few months," he added.