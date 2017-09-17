State Funeral Tomorrow For Arjan Singh, Marshal Of Indian Air Force The last rites of Arjan Singh will be performed in New Delhi at 10 am tomorrow. A Home Ministry spokesperson said the national flag will be flown at half-mast in Delhi as a mark of respect.

163 Shares EMAIL PRINT Arjan Singh is the only officer of the Indian Air Force to be promoted to five-star rank. New Delhi: Highlights Last rites will be performed at Delhi Cantonment at 10 am tomorrow Mortal remains have been taken to Arjan Singh's home in Delhi Arjan Singh was 98, he was admitted to hospital after a cardiac arrest



Arjan Singh was admitted to the Army's Research and Referral hospital in Delhi after he suffered a cardiac arrest. President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned his death and hailed his role in the 1965 India-Pakistan conflict.



"Sad at demise of a great air warrior & Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh. Condolences to his family & IAF community," President Kovind tweeted.



Arjan Singh's mortal remains were brought to his home in the capital. President Kovind, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the Air Force chief and other dignitaries are expected to pay their tributes later today.



He was entrusted with the responsibility of leading the IAF when he was only 44 years old. He was the chief of the IAF when it found itself at the forefront of the 1965 conflict.



Arjan Singh, who had flown more than 60 different types of aircraft, had played a major role in transforming the IAF into one of the most potent air forces globally and the fourth biggest in the world.



Known as a man of few words, he was not only a fearless fighter pilot but had profound knowledge about air power which he applied in a wide spectrum of air operations. He was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian honour, in 1965.



(With inputs from PTI)





The government will accord state funeral to Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh who died on Saturday . He was 98. The last rites will be performed at Delhi cantonment at 10 am tomorrow. A Home Ministry spokesperson said the national flag will be flown at half-mast in Delhi as a mark of respect.Arjan Singh was admitted to the Army's Research and Referral hospital in Delhi after he suffered a cardiac arrest. President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned his death and hailed his role in the 1965 India-Pakistan conflict."Sad at demise of a great air warrior & Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh. Condolences to his family & IAF community," President Kovind tweeted.Arjan Singh's mortal remains were brought to his home in the capital. President Kovind, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the Air Force chief and other dignitaries are expected to pay their tributes later today.He was entrusted with the responsibility of leading the IAF when he was only 44 years old. He was the chief of the IAF when it found itself at the forefront of the 1965 conflict.Arjan Singh, who had flown more than 60 different types of aircraft, had played a major role in transforming the IAF into one of the most potent air forces globally and the fourth biggest in the world.Known as a man of few words, he was not only a fearless fighter pilot but had profound knowledge about air power which he applied in a wide spectrum of air operations. He was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian honour, in 1965.