Stampede At Bengal's Gangasagar On Makar Sankranti, Casualties Feared

Kolkata: A stampede has been reported from Gangasagar in West Bengal, a riverine island around 129 km from Kolkata, where pilgrims gather to take a dip in the water on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. This year, over 1 million pilgrims had gathered to take a dip at the spot where the Ganga flows into the sea and offer prayers at the Kapil Muni ashram.
Though the government is yet to release any official statement, several injuries have been reported and casualties are feared.
Yesterday, a fire had broken out at the grounds where the pilgrims converge. Four fire engines took half-an-hour to control it.
The state government had taken a number of measures to avoid any untoward incident this year - deploying around 9,000 policemen and volunteers and setting up 165 CCTVs across the area.
A drone and 20 vessels -- including several from the Coast Guard -- were being used for surveillance.
This year, the state government said it was expecting around 15 lakh pilgrims.
The "Sagar Mela", as it is locally called, is possibly the largest religious gathering in Bengal. The Gangasagar island is considered auspicious by Hindus, who gather at time of the year to take a holy dip in the chilly Ganga waters. The devout believe that a dip can wash off the sins of a lifetime.
The nearly five-hour journey has to be carried out by vehicle, a boat-ride and partly on foot.