SriLankan Airlines To Start Non-Stop Hyderabad-Colombo Flight

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL), which operates Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), today announced SriLankan Airlines, will start its non-stop flight between Hyderabad and Colombo from tomorrow.According to a release issued by the airport operator with its fleet of A320 aircraft, SriLankan Airlines would operate four days in a week- Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.SGK Kishore, CEO, GHIAL, said, "We are very happy to add Sri Lanka to our ever expanding portfolio of international connections. The new service by SriLankan Airlines will help passengers from 13 catchment cities from the South and Central Indian region to have direct connectivity to Sri Lanka, which has emerged as a top tourist destination for Indians."Most of the tourists from India visit Sri Lanka to explore its pristine beaches alongside the 1,600 km of palm fringed coastline, rich culture and especially to visit places related to the great epic Ramayana which has religious and mythological significance.The airport connects 18 international destinations with 16 foreign and 3 Indian carriers and 10 domestic carriers connect Hyderabad with 35 domestic destinations, it said.