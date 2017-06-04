Sridevi's Daughters Jhanvi, Khushi Were The Stars At MOM's Trailer Launch. Here Are Pics MOM trailer launch: Sridevi walked hand-in-hand with Jhanvi and Khushi Kapoor at the event. Sridevi and her daughters made heads turn with their fashion statement

Share EMAIL PRINT Sridevi photographed with daughters Jhanvi and Khushi Kapoor at MOM's trailer launch New Delhi: Highlights Sridevi wore a pale green pantsuit with gold earrings Jhanvi and Khushi opted for stylish dresses MOM releases on July 16 MOM and her daughters made heads turn. Sridevi, 53, chose to wear a pale green pantsuit and matched her outfit with gold earrings and footwear. Meanwhile, Jhanvi, 19, wore an embroidered fit dress with colourful patchwork and Khushi, 16, picked a white and blue dress with crochet work. Sridevi's husband, filmmaker Boney Kapoor, was also a part of the event. MOM is produced by Mr Kapoor. See pictures of Sridevi, Jhanvi and Khushi at MOM's trailer launch here.

Sridevi, Jhanvi and Khushi posed for the cameras at MOM's trailer launch Sridevi, Boney Kapoor, Jhanvi and Khushi at MOM's trailer launch A post shared by @jhanvikapoor on Jun 3, 2017 at 4:39am PDT



As the title suggests, Sridevi's MOM is a story of a mother and her two daughters. Sridevi stars as Devki while Pakistani actress Sajal Ali plays Arya, the elder daughter. Devki tries hard to pacify her relationship with Arya and apparently tries to find out the truth related to her life.



Watch the trailer of MOM here.





Sridevi has all praises for her co-stars Nawazuddin and Akshaye. This is the first time Sridevi has collaborated with both the actors for a film. "I'm working for the first time with a lot of people in this film. It's really wonderful to see Nawazuddin on screen. He is a gifted actor. I'm huge admirer of his work. I have so much respect for him as an actor. Akshaye is such a powerful performer," she said at the trailer launch, reports news agency IANS.

Sridevi with Nawazuddin Siddiqui at the trailer launch

Of the film's Sridevi said, "For me the first thing is script. When I heard MOM's script, it really touched me and moved me. I felt really nice about the story. That's the reason I did the movie."



MOM is directed by Ravi Udyawar. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malyalam.



MOM releases on July 16.



(With IANS inputs)



