Sridevi's Daughter Khushi Quietly Auditioned For Dance Show, While The Internet Obsessed Over Her Sister

Actress Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi auditioned for a dance reality show and got selected in the top 35 while the world was obsessing over her sister's Jhanvi's debut. An Indian Express report stated that Khushi, 17, auditioned for Remo D'Souza's show Dance +, which will soon air its third season. A source told Indian Express that nobody on the sets of the show recognized Khushi (as Sridevi's daughter) until she performed before Remo. Remo has not given his verdict on Khushi's dance piece and it is not certain if she'll debut on the small screen yet. "She hasn't been seen as much as Jhanvi so people didn't know her. Also, Khushi didn't reveal her identity. It was only when she reached the top 35 and performed in front of Remo sir that people realised she is Sridevi's daughter," the source told Indian Express.
There were also reports of Khushi debuting opposite Akhil Akkineni in a Telugu film but Sridevi denied the rumours and told India Today that it's 'too early' to talk about Khushi's big screen debut.
Meanwhile, Jhanvi is reportedly gearing up for her Bollywood debut opposite Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khattar in film produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Ishaan Khattar debuted in Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds, which has already impressed the critics in the International film circuit.
Sridevi, who was last seen in Tamil film Puli, is awaiting the release of the Ravi Udyawar-directed MOM. The film also features Akshaye Khanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui and is scheduled to release on July 7.