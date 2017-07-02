Sridevi Says Her Daughter 'Khushi Didn't Participate In Any Dance Show' Last week, it was reported that Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor auditioned for the third season on Remo D'Souza's popular dance reality show Dance

Actress Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor , 17, made headlines last week after it was reported that she auditioned for a dance reality show. However, during the promotions of her upcoming film, the 53-year-old actress refuted the reports in an interview with news agency IANS. "Khushi is not participating in any kind of dance class or any show. It is not at all true. We are really surprised... where this came from," IANS quoted Sridevi as saying. An Indian Express report stated that Khushi auditioned for choreographer-filmmaker Remo D'Souza's show, which will air its third season soon. A source told Indian Express that Khushi didn't reveal her identity during the auditions and wasn't recognized (as Sridevi's daughter) by anybody on the sets of the show until she performed before Remo."The other day, we were laughing at the rumour. My daughter came and asked 'Where is this rumour coming from mumma?' I said 'This rumour came out of the blue'," IANS quoted theactress as saying.Sridevi's elder daughter Jhanvi Kapoor , 19, is an aspiring actress. When questioned about her Jhanvi's Bollywood debut, Sridevi said: "You will know when it will happen."Speaking about her equation with her daughters, Sridevi told IANS that she is more like a 'friend' to them."I am not possessive, but very protective. We are more like friends, share and discuss everything," IANS quoted Sridevi as saying.Sridevi was last seen in Tamil film. Her last Bollywood venture was Gauri Shinde's, which marked her comeback to the big screen after a gap of 15 years.Sridevi is currently awaiting the release of her film, directed by Ravi Udyawar. The film, which also features Akshaye Khanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles, is scheduled to release on July 7.(With IANS inputs)