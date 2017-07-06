8 Tamil Nadu Fishermen Arrested By Sri Lankan Navy

The navy personnel also seized two boats of the fishermen belonging to Kottaipattinam in Pudukottai district late last night, Fisheries Department Assistant Director Chandrasekhar said today.

All India | | Updated: July 06, 2017 10:29 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
8 Tamil Nadu Fishermen Arrested By Sri Lankan Navy

Eight fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy (Representational)

Rameswaram:  Eight fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on charges of fishing in the island nation's territorial waters.

The navy personnel also seized two boats of the fishermen belonging to Kottaipattinam in Pudukottai district late last night, Fisheries Department Assistant Director Chandrasekhar said today.

All the fishermen were taken to Kagesanthurai, he said.

In another incident, a boat sunk off Neduntheevu coast and the four fishermen in it were rescued by fishermen in another boat and brought to the shore here early today, he said.

Trending

Share this story on

2 Shares
ALSO READPriyanka Chopra Trolled For This Selfie. Lips 'Look Like Fish,' She Was Told
Sri Lankan Navy Arrest FishermenTamil Nadu fishermen arrestedFisheries Department

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
TransformersThe Big SickBaby Driver

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................