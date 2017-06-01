SPYDER Teaser: Mahesh Babu's Film Gets A Thumbs Up From Baahubali Director

SPYDER Teaser: The movie is actually named after a technologically advanced aide of Mahesh Babu's character - a robot spider

All India | Written by | Updated: June 01, 2017 14:22 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
SPYDER Teaser: Mahesh Babu's Film Gets A Thumbs Up From Baahubali Director

SPYDER Teaser: Mahesh Babu in a still from the movie (courtesy XYZ)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Very intriguing," wrote S S Rajamouli
  2. The teaser was unveiled on social media on Thursday
  3. Soon after, #GlimpseOfSPYDER featured in Twitter top trends
The first teaser of South star Mahesh Babu's much talked about SPYDERwas unveiled on Thursday morning and Twitter is delighted. '#GlimpseOfSPYDER' started featuring as one of the top trends on Twitter. Mahesh Babu stars as an intelligence officer in the A R Murugadoss-directed thriller, which casts Rakul Preet Singh as a medical student. The movie is actually named after a technologically advanced aide of Mahesh Babu's character - a robot spider. The viewers might be taken by surprise as the electronic creature, who appears to have fetched information for the master, crawls on to the actor's shoulders in absolute stealth mode. The SPYDER places himself safely, watching over everything.

While Twitter is celebrating Mahesh Babu's return with a bang, Baahubali director S S Rajamouli is particularly impressed:
 

The first look of Mahesh Babu in SPYDER was released in April, in which he featured in both crisp formals and as a casually dressed cop.
 
 

Watch the Glimpse of SPYDER here:
 

Meanwhile, Rakul is happy to have been cast in a film starring Mahesh Babu and helmed by A R Murugadoss. "A R Murugadoss tops the list of directors I always wanted to work with. He is a very sensible director He makes commercial films and yet every film gives out a message directly or indirectly. He makes wholesome cinema with a mix of commercial and social elements and at the same time keeps audiences at the edge of their seats in thrilling anticipation. Mahesh Babu is the biggest superstar in South. Both coming together for me in this one project is the best thing that could happen for me," she told iflickz.

SPYDER has been rescheduled to hit screens on August 11.
 

Trending

Share this story on

 Share
ALSO READSunny Leone Shares Videos From Inside Plane That 'Almost Crashed'
SPYDERSPYDER teaserMahesh BabuMahesh Babu film

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Sachin: A Billion DreamsPirates Of The Caribbean 5Hindi MediumICC Champions Trophy ScheduleHalf GirlfriendLive Cricket ScoreCBSE 10th ResultsEssential Phone

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................