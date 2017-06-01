SPYDER Teaser: Mahesh Babu's Film Gets A Thumbs Up From Baahubali Director

Highlights
- "Very intriguing," wrote S S Rajamouli
- The teaser was unveiled on social media on Thursday
- Soon after, #GlimpseOfSPYDER featured in Twitter top trends
While Twitter is celebrating Mahesh Babu's return with a bang, Baahubali director S S Rajamouli is particularly impressed:
Now we understand why it is SPYDER..— rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) June 1, 2017
Very intriguing..
for the glimpse... https://t.co/Sg5OSw0n3p
The first look of Mahesh Babu in SPYDER was released in April, in which he featured in both crisp formals and as a casually dressed cop.
#SPYderFirstLook@urstrulyMahesh@ARMurugadoss@Rakulpreet@Shibasishsarkar@RelianceEnt@NVRCinema@baraju_SuperHitpic.twitter.com/40uTeZmLf3— Spyder (@SpyderTheMovie) April 12, 2017
#SPYderFirstLook@urstrulyMahesh@ARMurugadoss@Rakulpreet@Shibasishsarkar@RelianceEnt@NVRCinema@baraju_SuperHitpic.twitter.com/mMfChH123R— Spyder (@SpyderTheMovie) April 12, 2017
Watch the Glimpse of SPYDER here:
Meanwhile, Rakul is happy to have been cast in a film starring Mahesh Babu and helmed by A R Murugadoss. "A R Murugadoss tops the list of directors I always wanted to work with. He is a very sensible director He makes commercial films and yet every film gives out a message directly or indirectly. He makes wholesome cinema with a mix of commercial and social elements and at the same time keeps audiences at the edge of their seats in thrilling anticipation. Mahesh Babu is the biggest superstar in South. Both coming together for me in this one project is the best thing that could happen for me," she told iflickz.
SPYDER has been rescheduled to hit screens on August 11.