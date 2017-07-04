SpiceJet's Rs 699 Offer Ends Today. Details Here SpiceJet said tickets under the Rs 699 offer can be booked on its website, mobile app, online travel portals, airport offices and through travel agents.

SpiceJet 's Rs 699 offer ends at midnight. Under its "Monsoon Sale", SpiceJet is offering all-inclusive one-way fares starting at Rs 699 for travel to destinations on its domestic network. The travel period for this SpiceJet offer is from July 14, 2017 to March 24, 2018. SpiceJet said tickets under the Rs 699 offer can be booked on its website, mobile app, online travel portals, airport offices and through travel agents. Tickets under this SpiceJet offer are refundable (only statutory taxes refundable). The airline did not disclose the number of seats offered under the scheme. However, SpiceJet said seats will be available on a first-come-first-served basis.A search on the SpiceJet portal on Tuesday showed tickets for a flight from Jammu to Srinagar in August being offered at around Rs 700.Similarly, tickets on the Delhi-Mumbai route retailed at around Rs 2,100 for travel in August.The beginning of the lean travel season has led to a fresh round of discounted airfares from airlines. Recently, IndiGo offered tickets starting from around Rs 750. Other carriers including AirAsia India also announced promotional offers to lure customers. Discounted offers from airlines will help support the passenger load factor for airlines during the July-September season, which is typically a lead period for airlines. Online travel portals have said low fares have spurred a strong interest from travellers for travel during this season.India's domestic aviation market has been seeing strong growth over the past few years. The number of passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-May 2017 was 465.87 lakh as against 396.04 lakh during the corresponding period of the previous year - registering a growth of 17.63 per cent, government data showed.