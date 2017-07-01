SpiceJet Sells All-Inclusive Rs 699 Tickets. Offer Ends Soon

Low fare airline SpiceJet is offering flight tickets starting at an all-inclusive Rs 699 in a limited-period sale aimed at the monsoon season. Bookings under SpiceJet's "Mega Monsoon Sale" are open till July 4, 2017. This SpiceJet offer is valid for travel between July 14, 2017 and March 24, 2018, the airline said on its website. The starting fare of Rs 699 (all-inclusive) is applicable on all domestic sectors in India and bookings can be "made across all channels", SpiceJet said. Tickets for this sale can be booked on SpiceJet's website - spicejet.com, online travel portals, its mobile app, airport offices and through travel agents, it added.
Highlights
- SpiceJet Mega Monsoon Sale open till July 4
- Limited inventory under offer, says SpiceJet
- Seats available on first-come-first-served basis, it adds
A search on the SpiceJet bookings portal on Friday showed tickets for a flight from Jammu to Srinagar in July-end were being offered from Rs 699.
Meanwhile, IndiGo is offering all-inclusive one-way tickets starting at Rs 745 in a similar limited-period offer.
The domestic aviation market has been recording double-digit percentage growth for many months, boosted by aggressive fare cuts.
Indian airlines ferried a record number of passengers in May. Indian airlines carried 1.01 crore passengers in May 2017 as compared to 86.69 lakh passengers in May 2016 - registering a growth of 17.36 per cent in domestic air traffic, data from aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) showed. Total number of passengers carried from January till the end of this year was at 4.65 crore, as compared to 3.96 crore in the corresponding period last year - a jump of 17.63 per cent.