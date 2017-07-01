SpiceJet Sells All-Inclusive Rs 699 Tickets. Offer Ends Soon

Also, one-way flights from Delhi to Mumbai were priced at Rs 2,095.

While SpiceJet did not divulge the total number of seats on offer under the discounted tariffs scheme, it said: "There is limited inventory under the offer, and seats will be available on First-Come-First-Served basis...The offer is applicable only on non-stop flights and fares vary from sector to sector depending on the travel distance and flight schedules and timings are subject to regulatory approvals and change(s)."



Discounted tariffs come amid rising competition among airlines operating in the Indian market ahead of a July-September lean season.



Meanwhile, IndiGo is offering all-inclusive one-way tickets starting at Rs 745 in a similar limited-period offer.The domestic aviation market has been recording double-digit percentage growth for many months, boosted by aggressive fare cuts.Indian airlines ferried a record number of passengers in May. Indian airlines carried 1.01 crore passengers in May 2017 as compared to 86.69 lakh passengers in May 2016 - registering a growth of 17.36 per cent in domestic air traffic, data from aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) showed. Total number of passengers carried from January till the end of this year was at 4.65 crore, as compared to 3.96 crore in the corresponding period last year - a jump of 17.63 per cent.