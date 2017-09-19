SpiceJet Aircraft Overshoots Runway At Mumbai Airport After Heavy Rains A SpiceJet official linked the aircraft overshooting the runway to heavy rains in Mumbai.

A SpiceJet flight carrying 183 passengers overshot the wet runway and landed in a marshy and dark area beyond it at Mumbai airport late on Tuesday evening. No one was hurt and all the passengers are safe.The aircraft had overshot Runway 27 runway after landing and chutes were deployed for passengers to exit, news agency Asian News International reported. "All passengers deplaned safely and have been taken to the arrival hall," the airline said in a statement, according to the news agency.The incident took place around 10 pm. Flight SG 703 was on its way from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. The airline linked the incident to the Mumbai rains that had earlier in the evening disrupted flight operations for nearly half-an-hour due to reduced visibility.Around 20 flights were affected with seven of them being diverted to Hyderabad, Vadodara and Ahmedabad airports and the rest forced to 'go-around' (abort landing on final approach) when the only runway was closed in the evening, airport sources said, according to news agency Press Trust of India.The airport handles around 930 arrivals and departures a day, with 42 movements per hour on an average.