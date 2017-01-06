Collapse
Supreme Court puts on hold sale of 2G spectrum by Aircel Maxis to Anil Ambani's Reliance Communications and Bharti Airtel

SpiceJet Aircraft Lands Under Emergency Conditions At Delhi Airport

Updated: January 06, 2017 11:34 IST
New Delhi:  A Delhi-bound SpiceJet aircraft from Bengaluru with 176 persons onboard landed under emergency conditions at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi Friday morning following partial failure of hydraulic system.

All passengers and crew of SpiceJet flight SG 136 are safe, the airline said.

The Boeing 737 aircraft landed at around 0845 hours, airport sources said.

"SpiceJet flight SG 136, Bengaluru to Delhi, experienced, during cruise, partial hydraulic failure due loss of hydraulic fluid.

"The crew carried out the emergency procedure and landed safely at Delhi. The ATC was kept in the loop. It was an uneventful landing," the airline said.

The aircraft had 176 persons, including crew, on board.

