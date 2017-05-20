Speeding Vehicle Crushes 3 People To Death In Madhya Pradesh

Police are analysing the CCTV footage to identify the speeding vehicle. An official said the victims died on the spot.

All India | | Updated: May 20, 2017 14:52 IST
A speeding car mowed down three people near Madhya Pradesh's Betul. (Representational)

Betul, Madhya Pradesh:  Three elderly people, who were out on a morning walk were mowed down by an unidentified vehicle near Betul in Madhya Pradesh near, police said.

According to police, the mishap took place in an accident prone zone and they are analysing the CCTV footage to identify the speeding vehicle. The victims, from Chicholi town near the accident site, died on the spot, the official said.

The people were identified as Kamal Patel, 64, Ravindra Jain, 80, and Narendra Katare, 60. Police suspect that the speeding vehicle was an SUV and probably it later met with an accident near Khidi village in the district, from where the driver escaped. After an autopsy at a nearby hospital, the bodies were handed over to their respective families for performing last rites.

A case was registered and further investigations are on.

