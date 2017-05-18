Special Probe Team To Investigate Death Of IAS Officer; Submit Report In 72 Hours

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted today to probe the death of Karnataka cadre IAS officer Anurag Tiwari, a native of Uttar Pradesh.

Body of Karnataka cadre IAS officer Anurag Tiwari was found on roadside in Lucknow

Lucknow:  A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted today to probe the death of Karnataka cadre IAS officer Anurag Tiwari, a native of Uttar Pradesh.

The SIT has been asked to submit its report within 72 hours, Senior Superintendent of Police Deepak Kumar told Press Trust of India.

"We have constituted a five-member SIT under Circle Officer Hazratganj to probe death of the young IAS officer," he said.

Asked to comment on the family members of the deceased alleging that it was a case of murder, Mr Kumar said they have not given any application for registration of FIR yet.

"They (family members) told us that Anurag was not allowed leave by seniors in Karnataka but the police is probing the matter professionally, looking at all the angles," the SSP said.
    
The officer was found dead yesterday under mysterious circumstances on a roadside in the high-security Hazratganj area in Lucknow, hardly a kilometre away from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

 

