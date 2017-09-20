Special Court To Hear 2G Scam Cases On October 25

A special court today deferred till October 25 the hearing in 2G spectrum allocation scam cases in which former telecom minister A Raja and DMK MP Kanimozhi are among the accused.Special Judge OP Saini, who is exclusively dealing with the cases arising out of the 2G spectrum scam, has been hearing the three cases- two filed by the CBI and the third by the Enforcement Directorate.In the first case filed by the CBI, besides Mr Raja and Ms Kanimozhi, those facing trial are former telecom secretary Siddharth Behura, Mr Raja's erstwhile private secretary RK Chandolia, Swan Telecom promoters Shahid Usman Balwa and Vinod Goenka, Unitech Ltd MD Sanjay Chandra and three top executives of Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (RADAG)- Mr Gautam Doshi, Mr Surendra Pipara and Mr Hari Nair.Directors of Kusegaon Fruits and Vegetables Pvt Ltd Asif Balwa and Rajiv Agarwal, Kalaignar TV Director Sharad Kumar and Bollywood producer Karim Morani are also accused in the case.Besides these 14, three telecom firms- Swan Telecom Pvt Ltd (STPL), Reliance Telecom Ltd and Unitech Wireless (Tamil Nadu) Ltd- are also facing trial in the case.The court had in October 2011 framed charges against them under various provisions of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act dealing with offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery, faking documents, abusing official position, criminal misconduct by public servant and taking bribes.In its charge sheet filed in April 2011 against Mr Raja and others, the CBI had alleged that there was a loss of Rs 30,984 crore to the exchequer in allocation of 122 licences for 2G spectrum which were scrapped by the Supreme Court on February 2, 2012.The court has recorded the statements of 154 CBI witnesses, including Reliance ADAG Chairman Anil Ambani, his wife Tina Ambani and former corporate lobbyist Niira Radia, running into over 4,400 pages.The offences entail punishment ranging from six months in jail to life imprisonment.In the second CBI case, those facing trial are Essar Group promoters Ravi Ruia and Anshuman Ruia, Loop Telecom promoters Kiran Khaitan, her husband IP Khaitan and Essar Group Director (Strategy and Planning) Vikash Saraf.Three firms, Loop Telecom Ltd, Loop Mobile India Ltd and Essar Tele Holding Ltd (ETHL) are also charge-sheeted.The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed a charge sheet in April 2014 against 19 people, including Mr Raja, Ms Kanimozhi, Mr Shahid Balwa, Mr Vinod Goenka, Mr Asif Balwa, Mr Rajiv Aggarwal, Mr Karim Morani and Mr Sharad Kumar in connection with a money laundering case relating to the scam.In its charge sheet, the ED also named DMK supremo M Karunanidhi's wife Ms Dayalu Ammal as accused in the case in which it alleged that Rs 200 crore was paid by STPL promoters to DMK-run Kalaignar TV.The final report named 10 individuals and nine companies as accused in the case and the ED has charge-sheeted them for the offence of money laundering under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.